Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Raised by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

