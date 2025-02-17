SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Up 18.2% in January

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 812,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SMHI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 86,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. SEACOR Marine has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,470,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 345,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 171,871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 180.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

