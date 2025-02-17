Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 1,010,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $10.39 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

