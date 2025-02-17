Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 1,010,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.
Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $10.39 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.
About Secure Energy Services
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Energy Services
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.