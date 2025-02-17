SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Position Lifted by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLS opened at $1.32 on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

