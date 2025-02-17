Semler Scientific (SMLR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Semler Scientific to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.
Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
