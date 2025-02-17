Sezzle (SEZL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Sezzle to post earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $340.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 9.56. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $477.52.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.72, for a total value of $1,118,193.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,139,833. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

