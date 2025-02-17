Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in VICI Properties by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

