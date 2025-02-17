Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 308 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,563,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 49,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,056,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

