Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $48,226,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $2,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 13.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 358.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 161,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after purchasing an additional 133,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AvePoint Stock Down 1.8 %

AVPT stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.72 and a beta of 1.02. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $171,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,270,673 shares in the company, valued at $312,793,921.76. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $346,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,156.80. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

