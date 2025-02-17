Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after buying an additional 1,389,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after buying an additional 718,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after buying an additional 480,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,940,000 after buying an additional 64,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,138,000 after buying an additional 815,403 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Shares of BSX opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.33 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

