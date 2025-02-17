Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Doximity by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

