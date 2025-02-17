Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.29 Million

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,925.63 or 0.99848768 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,448.29 or 0.99351906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official website is shoggoth.monster. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol.

Buying and Selling Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00907055 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,334,503.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

