Short Interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Decreases By 11.6%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.1 %

ASO stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

