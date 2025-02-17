Short Interest in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Expands By 6.9%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days. Currently, 20.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $32.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

