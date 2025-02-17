Short Interest in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Decreases By 20.4%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. 2,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,187. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

