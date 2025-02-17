Short Interest in Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Drops By 16.7%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPHLY remained flat at C$42.20 on Friday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.34. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12 month low of C$38.15 and a 12 month high of C$50.85.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.6705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

