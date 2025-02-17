Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Rises By 5.6%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. BHP Group has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

