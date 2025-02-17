Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Drops By 21.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAFF opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

