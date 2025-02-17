Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Drops By 21.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTAFF opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $43.58.
About British American Tobacco
