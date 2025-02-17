Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Decreases By 12.7%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.0 days.

Calian Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $31.85 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

