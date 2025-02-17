Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Grows By 6.4%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,341,800 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 1,260,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.9 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. 2,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.31%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.