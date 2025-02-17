Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Drops By 15.6%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of CSPCY stock traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

