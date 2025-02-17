Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Drops By 15.6%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of CSPCY stock traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
