Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Drops By 29.2%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,282,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 3,225,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,521.7 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYAGF remained flat at $7.51 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

