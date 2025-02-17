Short Interest in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Rises By 5.5%

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cytosorbents Price Performance
Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 737,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTSO
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cytosorbents
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.