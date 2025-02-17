Short Interest in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Rises By 5.5%

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 737,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 11th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

