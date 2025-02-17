Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Grows By 31.7%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the third quarter worth about $65,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 2,616,800.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerflex stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 327,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,434. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

