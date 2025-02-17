Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Grows By 31.7%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Enerflex Price Performance
Enerflex stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 327,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,434. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
