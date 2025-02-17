Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Expands By 15.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $178,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

