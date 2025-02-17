Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Expands By 15.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
See Also
