Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Declines By 27.0%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,900 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS FLIDF remained flat at $52.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $52.00.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FLSmidth & Co. A/S
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.