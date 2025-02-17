Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Increases By 29.2%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 321,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 2.4 %

FC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 105,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FC shares. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Covey

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.