Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Increases By 29.2%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 321,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Franklin Covey Trading Down 2.4 %
FC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 105,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on FC shares. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Covey
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Covey
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.