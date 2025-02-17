Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Increases By 12.8%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
