Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Declines By 20.5%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GNMSF stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.97. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.26.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $5.24. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

