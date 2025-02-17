Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Rises By 9.7%

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZZ opened at $36.87 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of -606.51 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZZ. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF by 326.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

