Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Declines By 7.8%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

About Green Thumb Industries

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 262,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,169. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

