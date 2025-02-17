Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Declines By 7.8%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTBIF
Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.