Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Declines By 19.4%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.8 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,968.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 210. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $2,015.16 and a 1-year high of $3,015.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,562.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,363.30.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.