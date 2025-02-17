Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Drops By 15.3%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.5 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLNFF remained flat at $11.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

Read More

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

