Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Drops By 10.7%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hyundai Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYMTF traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

