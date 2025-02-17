Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Drops By 10.7%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Hyundai Motor Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HYMTF traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $69.27.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hyundai Motor
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.