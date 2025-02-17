Short Interest in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Expands By 17.4%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Indivior Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Get Indivior alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.