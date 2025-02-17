Short Interest in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Drops By 17.1%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 1,043,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance
Shares of IMQCF stock remained flat at $5.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $5.88.
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile
