Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Increases By 7.4%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,249,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 1,162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,498.4 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.00.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
