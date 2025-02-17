Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Increases By 7.4%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,249,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 1,162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,498.4 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

