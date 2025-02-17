Short Interest in Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Decreases By 33.1%

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 119,200 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kaixin Stock Performance
Kaixin stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. 541,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Kaixin has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $29.54.
About Kaixin
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kaixin
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.