Short Interest in Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Decreases By 33.1%

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 119,200 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kaixin Stock Performance

Kaixin stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. 541,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Kaixin has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

