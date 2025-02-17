Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Drops By 30.5%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,359,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 3,396,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

