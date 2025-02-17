Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Drops By 30.5%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,359,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 3,396,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
