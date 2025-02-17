Short Interest in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Rises By 15.2%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 353,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,273.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,284.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,337.41. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 564.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

