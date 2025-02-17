Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Decreases By 30.6%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. 45,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.19. Nephros has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 419,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Topline Capital Management LLC owned 3.98% of Nephros as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

