Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Increases By 14.3%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nikon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514. Nikon has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Nikon had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

