Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Increases By 19.1%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 480,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 357.9 days.

Nitori Stock Down 8.5 %

OTCMKTS NCLTF opened at $104.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12. Nitori has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $167.09.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising and public relations support; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance agency and clothing related, as well as information system and digital base businesses.

