Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Increases By 19.1%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 480,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 357.9 days.
Nitori Stock Down 8.5 %
OTCMKTS NCLTF opened at $104.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12. Nitori has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $167.09.
Nitori Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nitori
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.