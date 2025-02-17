Short Interest in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Expands By 16.8%

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Oklo Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Oklo stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $52.56. 14,199,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,392,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

