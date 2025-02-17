Short Interest in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Drops By 28.7%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 226,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Peraso from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
