Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expands By 14.7%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 507,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 74,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,227. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Macquarie downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

