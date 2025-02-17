Short Interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Rises By 15.3%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PHM traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.45. 1,519,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.08. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.