Short Interest in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expands By 19.8%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 91,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

RBB Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RBB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.69. 44,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,336. The firm has a market cap of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Gary Fan sold 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $281,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

