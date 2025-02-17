Short Interest in Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Grows By 20.7%

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 23.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Richtech Robotics by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 442,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 234,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richtech Robotics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 212,709 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Richtech Robotics by 662.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 163,994 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richtech Robotics Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of Richtech Robotics stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $2.75. 15,901,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,457,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a current ratio of 72.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Richtech Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics ( NASDAQ:RR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

