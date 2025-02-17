Short Interest in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Decreases By 20.0%

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SNX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cfra raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

NYSE:SNX opened at $144.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $99.95 and a twelve month high of $144.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,681,372. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $121,199,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,364,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,707,000 after acquiring an additional 813,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,235,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.